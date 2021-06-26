Letter to the editor: Bishops' hypocrisy hits a new low

Editor:

Catholics unite! Oppose the feckless bishops who want to deny communion to President Biden.

What better thing to do than to publicly attack one of their own believers. The bishops and Republicans have a great deal in common ... punish the honest and decent ones and promote the bad ones.

What did the Catholic church do to publicly oppose the lying, cheating and adultery of Biden’s predecessor? You missed it, too? They strongly supported someone who publicly broke just about every commandment.

What did the Catholic church do to punish the hundreds of pedophile priests who forever damaged the lives of thousands of defenseless little boys and girls? They covered it up. Moved pedophile priests to other parishes where there was a fresh supply of defenseless victims. And fought mightily against the ability of victims to sue for some compensation. If there is a hell, many of these priests and bishops need to be very afraid.

Religion is a funny business. While leaders claim it is all about the souls, usually it is all about the money. The Catholic church is rich with money, property and artwork, but still refuses to help those they harmed and presses the little people for more and more contributions to support their rich lifestyles.