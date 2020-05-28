Letter to the editor: Birthday drive-by made the day special

Letter to the editor: Birthday drive-by made the day special

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Thank you!

On May 16, my sister-in-law Marilyn arranged a birthday drive-by, and Kevan arranged an escort by the Warren County Sheriff Dept. There are not enough words to express my thanks to those who took part in the drive-by and those who sent birthday wishes. As an officer and member of G.F. Elks #81, there is one member I consider my mentor. Thank you Ben.

Lynn and Jim McCullough, Queensbury

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News