Letter to the editor: Birthday drive-by made the day special

Editor:
Thank you!
On May 16, my sister-in-law Marilyn arranged a birthday drive-by, and Kevan arranged an escort by the Warren County Sheriff Dept. There are not enough words to express my thanks to those who took part in the drive-by and those who sent birthday wishes. As an officer and member of G.F. Elks #81, there is one member I consider my mentor. Thank you Ben.
Lynn and Jim McCullough, Queensbury
