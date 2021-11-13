Letter to the editor: Bipartisanship, where are you?

Editor:

I’d like to comment on the statement by the congresswoman who cried socialist about the closing of the six correctional facilities. She said, “This decision is just one more example of Governor Hochul lurching to the left.” Hochul is no more leftist than the five candidates vying for the nomination to run against her are “far left socialists.” I’d suggest that keeping prisons open for the sole purpose of providing jobs might be considered socialist.

If Rep. Stefanik was concerned about jobs and the upstate economy she might’ve voted in favor of the infrastructure bill. Instead, she aligned with her fellow star, AOC, in opposing it. Thanks go out to the 13 Republicans for whom the well-being of the country outweighs politics. Rep. Katko has shown remarkable courage this year. Of course, thanks to Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer for completing vital legislation left undone by the previous administration.

It would be nice to get back to an era where roads and bridges were a bipartisan concern. The grown-ups in the GOP these days are fighting with Big Bird because he urged kids to get vaccinated. Where have you gone, Dwight Eisenhower? Imagine today’s GOP getting the interstate highway system built.

Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward

