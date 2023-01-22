Letter to the editor: Biochar risks are unacceptably high

I attended the 12/19 virtual meeting hosted by Saratoga Biochar Solutions to learn about their project. I was disappointed that technical issues prevented questions or comments from many most informed about the proposal. I found this suspiciously curious given CEO Raymond Apy's IT background.

Since the meeting, I've learned that Mr. Apy has no experience in biosolid waste processing or disposal whatsoever. This newspaper reported that his two associate principals were involved with biochar businesses that had been fined or sued over environmental issues in Iowa and Nebraska (that operation was shut down). According to Mr. Apy, those experiences were simply part of the learning curve.

I've also learned there is mixed endorsement of SBS's process. This newspaper reported Cornell professor emeritus Dr. David Walker saying that “environmental people ... are correct to be concerned about this ... .” Although Mr. Apy said SBS has lab results documenting success, he declined to either share them or the lab's name, saying the information is proprietary. If he really has proof, you'd think he'd be eager to share it.

I understand that the Moreau Industrial Park has been open for about 20 years, but has only one tenant. Although two other municipalities refused to endorse SBS's advances, Moreau's planning board approved it. Given the above, I question whether financial interests overrode credibility and environmental concerns.

I understand that DEC would monitor the operation if approved. However, given the dismal history of the past operations, the lack of transparency and the mixed belief that their process will be successful, I believe the risk of environmental damage, along with sickness if not death, is unacceptably high. Then I and my neighbors will bear the brunt of SBS's learning curve, and many — certainly me — will demand to know who allowed it to move forward at all.

Lyman Peters,

Hudson Falls