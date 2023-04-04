I attended Saratoga Biochar Solutions' public information meeting on March 28.

I heard folks talk about not trusting SBS.

I heard concerns about sewage odors and truck traffic.

And I heard fear about PFAS, the “forever chemicals” that might end up polluting our land, our waters, our food and ourselves, especially our children. PFAS has been linked with kidney and testicular cancer, immunity and fertility problems, endocrine disruption and decreased birth weight.

I think all the concerns might have some validity. The one that most concerns me, though, is PFAS.

SBS assured us their process would completely destroy all the PFAS. But EPA's research concluded that over 2,600°F is needed to break the super-strong PFAS carbon-fluorine bonds, and SBS will only burn to 2300°F.

SBS claimed there are only traces of PFAS in sewage sludge. When Maine found high levels of PFAS on its farmland, food crops and animals, they determined the source to be sludge and outlawed spreading it there last year.

SBS assured us they intend no harm and, in any event, that DEC would protect us by monitoring. I believe that it's DEC's intent to protect us. But I also know that Sterigenics, a medical equipment sterilizer near the airport, was recently found by US EPA to be polluting the air with ethylene oxide at TEN times DEC's allowable level. EtO is a known, highly carcinogenic chemical that is also extremely explosively flammable. So I question whether DEC is staffed, budgeted or otherwise equipped to protect us from a potentially “forever” extremely toxic exposure of PFAS.

SBS claims their plan will remove all the PFAS in their sludge. EPA's research suggests it won't. Once that PFAS is on our land, in our water, in us, it's forever. I can't think of a higher risk gamble.

Lyman Peters,

Hudson Falls