Letter to the editor: Biochar project is on fast track in Moreau

If back in the 1950s our political leaders in Fort Edward knew that the PCB oil being dumped into the Hudson River was toxic, would they have demanded that General Electric stop this practice? How about Ciba-Geigy or Saint Gobain in Hoosick Falls? Would their residents have objected if they knew that toxins were being spread? I think the answer is obvious. How about you?

They say that hindsight is always 20/20 but what would you think if I told you our present-day politicians were promoting a business startup that will be importing sewage that is hazardous to our health?

Supervisor Tedd Kusnierz and his planning board proxies in the town of Moreau have been “fast tracking” a human waste burn processing plant in spite of overwhelming opposition from Moreau residents. The company, Saratoga Biochar, is seeking approval to import 15% of all New York state sewage and convert it into fertilizer; 400 trucks per week!

The process involves burning sewage that contain toxic PFAS. In spite of Biochar’s unsubstantiated claims, PFAS particulates will be emitted into our air, water and soil during their burn process. Planning board members refuse to require Saratoga Biochar to provide independent evidence that their process eliminates PFAS toxins in spite of the fact that no process presently exists that eliminates these toxins. They simply accept Biochar’s word in spite of the fact that this company has no experience eliminating PFAS. Hmm ... .

The federal EPA is presently establishing a timeline for manufacturers to eliminate PFAS in their products. They are doing this because these toxic “forever” chemicals build up in our bodies and cause liver and kidney damage as well as child development during pregnancies. Their website is: PFAS Explained US EPA.

Moreau residents have established a Facebook page called Not Moreau. Please join us!

Paul Itzo, Fort Edward