Letter to the editor: Biochar plan should be body-slammed

“Can you smell ... what 'The Kusnierz' is cookin'?”

Definitely, and it figuratively and literally stinks.

Apologies to former pro wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for hijacking his famous motto, but it's appropriate regarding the asinine attempt to locate a sewage sludge-processing plant in the white elephant Moreau Industrial Park.

I sympathize with town Planning Board members who suffer the ire of town and area residents opposed to this abomination because they are required to consider the out-of-town developer's application.

All blame and criticism should be directed at Supervisor Theodore Kusnierz, whose grubby fingerprints and demagoguery are all over this putrid project. He proudly proclaimed this “biochar” plant was coming here years ago — before the application was filed.

Missing in the furor is realizing final approval of this potential environmental and health disaster is up to Kusnierz and his three bobblehead Town Board members, who for various reasons have sworn oaths of allegiance to an ethics-challenged Kusnierz rather than their constituents.

Example: None dares utter a peep about four state and federal lawsuits filed against Kusnierz as chairman of the antiquated, perverted Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.

Andrew Cuomo was rightly drummed out of the governor's office on allegations alone.

Meanwhile, a Planning Board request to hire an expert consultant to review the developer's complex scientific processes and claims was rejected through the planning and town boards' attorney — without stating a reason. Gee, could it be because Kusnierz controls the purse strings on the cost? Or is he making sacrificial lambs of the inexperienced planners so they — not him — face opponents' ongoing anger?

When “The Rock” asks a question of the hapless wrestling announcer, he interrupts, shouting “It doesn't matter what you think!”

“The Kusnierz” has the same response for Moreau and county residents every day.

Dominic Tom, Moreau