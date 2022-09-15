Letter to the editor: Biochar is only risks, offering no benefits

Biochar is only risks, offering no benefits

We were in attendance of the Thursday, Aug. 25, Planning Board meeting. I will not take up space by echoing what resident Christine Fitzgibbon said in her letter to the editor. I am responding to Mr. Apy, of Saratoga BioChar, “we do believe the silent majority far outweighs the very vocal minority.”

While getting signatures for petitions regarding BioChar issues, out of 200 people only one man knew about BioChar. All others said, “what’s that all about?” The silent majority has no clue as to all the ramifications. When BioChar took their survey, did they point out that other communities rejected their company? That no traffic study was done? That we would be getting the sewer sludge from all over NYS, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey? That there will be only 20 jobs? That property they are purchasing will not benefit the town of Moreau, as it is private property? That all school taxes will go to Hudson Falls?

When potential problems do arise, Mr. Arnold’s (chairman of PB) response was the residents were to report issues to DEC, Moreau Code Enforcement or the police.

Moreau residents should not be put in the position of being “hall monitor.” Ann Purdue put up a valiant effort for the residents of Moreau. She made a motion to the PB to get independent consultant to review a full environmental study including traffic, emissions, foul odors, noise, water and sewer.

When the vote was taken, 5 out of 6 voted nay. Ms. Purdue was the only yay. If the nays had been yays, the Moreau residents would have had unbiased information. Don’t close the gate after the horse has escaped! What’s in this for Moreau residents! No benefits, only risks.

Jan Kropp, Moreau