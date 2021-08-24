Letter to the editor: Bill on contagion is Orwellian

Editor:

At the anti-vaccine protest in Glens Falls on Friday, August 20, one protester was asked, according to the Post-Star, about the COVID vaccine, and that person stated that they were worried about what could happen if they refused the vaccine, they might be forced into FEMA camps.

The Post-Star said this was a conspiracy theory, or is it? In January of this year, NY Assemblyman N. Nick Perry, who represents the 58th District, which is in Brooklyn, introduced Assembly bill A416.

The bill, which is still in committee, states that anyone who the governor or their delegee believes to be a threat to public health by being a contact or contagious can be removed from their home and detained. This is not a conspiracy theory, you can look up the bill if you choose.

Calling those who are health workers and have concerns about the COVID vaccine conspiracy theorists, hate mongers, simply because they have questions does nothing but further divide us.