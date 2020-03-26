Letter to the editor: Big thank you to Post-Star workers

Editor:
You have free articles remaining.
A HUGE thank you for the wonderful reporting and the risk you are all taking to keep us up to date on the current pandemic. We have stopped watching the evening news as it’s just too upsetting and scary but we are only able to that because we always read the paper thoroughly everyday and count on you to deliver factual news.
Please share this with others at The Post-Star. Love and appreciate all of you.
Majken & Rob Sellar, Argyle
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!