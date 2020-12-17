Letter to the editor: Biden's win cannot be wished away

Editor:

Ed from Hudson Falls has some issues. Biden won by more than 7,000,000 votes and the Electoral College by the biggest margin against a sitting president in nearly 100 years. There was no material voter fraud. Every court, including the SCOTUS, affirmed that in more than 50 cases. That's a wipeout. You cannot win by a wider margin.

Ed doesn't accept the will of the people. He believes frivolous lawsuits without judicial relevance matter. Ed wishes us to approve of his fantasy of a legitimate purpose for Trump’s actions. There is none. Trump is engaged in an effort to overthrow democracy and our Constitution, to have judges declare him the winner when the people chose Biden. In America, the people choose the president.

The continuing efforts to overthrow the valid and legitimate result declaring Biden the president-elect are illegal and in bad faith. It is no longer enough to describe Republicans who continue this assault on the Constitution as subversive. They are in rebellion against the very system our founders fought to create. This effort is treasonous and represents an insurrection, which is in violation of the Constitution.