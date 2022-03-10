Letter to the editor: Biden's moves prompt questions

So, we shut off oil from Russia. Now Mr. Biden is sending his people to Venezuela to discuss buying oil. Wait a minute. Russia assists Venezuela with the oil production in Venezuela and we are going to buy from them? Wait, it gets even better. Our wonderful friends Saudi and UAE seem to have plenty of oil. But they told Mr. Biden they did not feel it was their duty to produce more. Nothing like being dependent on our wonderful friends!? Of course I presume our domestic producers being ignored has nothing to do with it? I thought Canada and our own oil producers were not enemies of this country? Makes you scratch your head.