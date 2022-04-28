Letter to the editor: Biden trying to fix Trump's mess

So sorry, conservative extremist Trumpanzees, that the Biden administration, after 1.25 years in office, has not completely cleaned up the messes initiated during and persisting from the previous mismanagement. After today's idiotic letter to the editor, urging Biden to resign for his inability to instantly resolve the problems he inherited, I feel compelled to point out that the U.S. economy is like a massive ocean-going vessel; it cannot change direction like a sports car.