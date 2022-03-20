Letter to the editor: Biden, Putin and the power of faith

Editor:

Question: While President Biden is having Russia negotiate our nuclear agreement with Iran, why does President Biden not have Russia also negotiate the current squabble with Ukraine instead of sending millions of dollars to prolong the dispute?

Why is President Biden afraid to offend President Putin but rather deny Ukraine the necessary equipment to defend its border? It is hard to be a proud American while grandmothers and children are being slaughtered even if it is by a "friend."

Is nuclear war next?

We need to remember the words of the Lord, "Except those days be shortened there would be no flesh left, but for the elect's sake, those days will be shortened."

Put your faith first when looking for your future or making decisions that affect you.

Carl Thomas, Stony Creek

