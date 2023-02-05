In two short years, Joe Biden has taken America and the economy right down the toilet.

I always thought Jimmy Carter was the worst president, but President Joe Biden takes the cake as the worst. How much more damage will he do in his next two years? God forbid, America can't take any more of his ignorance.

I think America should chip in for a rocking chair, pipe and have his wife find a forever home in a retirement village where he can't do any more damage to our fine country, the United States.

Eugene Habinowski,

Glens Falls