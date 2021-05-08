Letter to the editor: Biden is undoing Trump's damage

Editor:

Gene Casella says Trump was the best president ever. Really, Gene?

Trump created the big lie that he won what his own handpicked AG, Barr, said was the most secure election ever. There was absolutely no evidence of election fraud anywhere. His challenges were all struck down by a Conservative SCOTUS. The three justices he picked couldn't even back him. He incited a mob to commit sedition and attempt violent insurrection. People died. He failed to take action to curtail the damage from 'Rona.

He acknowledged on tape that he knew the virus was deadly yet he lied repeatedly about it. He undermined CDC infectious disease experts helping 400,000-plus die. Canceling environmental regulations poisons our air, water and earth. Climate change threatens us and he denies it. The military now designates it as our greatest threat.

Everything he touches dies. Four casino bankruptcies, no successes — Trump University, Airline, Steaks, etc. — but you think he could run a country? We now have proof that his campaign chairman fed classified info to Putin. He's a traitor but Gene thinks FDR and Biden are the bad guys.