Letter to the editor: Biden is reversing our recent failures

Editor:
James Tomaski has either a faulty memory or has been influenced by watching Fox News. Neither Trump nor Fox have gone away. They are still a threat to our democracy while adding more deaths to their record by virtue of their science-defying COVID-19 strategy and false reporting.
The second Trump impeachment was legal. Top law scholars all agreed on that. Fox lies continuously and poorly, using second tier or past their shelf-life "experts" who support the party line. I love Dominion suing them for their lies.
Keystone was a mistake. The Canadian oil was of poor quality, requiring expensive clean-up. We do not need that oil due to increased U.S. production. Environmental laws were bypassed by Trump and the pipeline will not pass reinstated standards. Lastly, 90% of the jobs were temporary.
We need to rebuild infrastructure and accelerate green tech, which will create better jobs. Rebuilding our infrastructure is a long-term project. Gas prices are about supply and demand and also about infrastructure. Electric cars and the needed stations will reduce oil demand. So will more solar, wind, hydro nuclear and natural gas power generation. Oil has reached its peak and will follow coal on the way out. We saw how the failure to weatherize power generation in Texas led to disgraceful price gouging.
President Biden is actually building a plan to deal with the immigration failure he inherited from Trump. First, he's bringing COVID-19 under control. The economic recovery plan is underway. Infrastructure is next. No one but fools thought we would have immigration handled in 100 days. Soon 5,000 safe beds for kids will open at Fort Bliss, Texas. President Biden is working with the countries involved.
Trump failed at everything. Thankfully, President Biden will reverse that record.
Stay healthy.
Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau