Letter to the editor: Biden is reversing our recent failures

Editor:

James Tomaski has either a faulty memory or has been influenced by watching Fox News. Neither Trump nor Fox have gone away. They are still a threat to our democracy while adding more deaths to their record by virtue of their science-defying COVID-19 strategy and false reporting.

The second Trump impeachment was legal. Top law scholars all agreed on that. Fox lies continuously and poorly, using second tier or past their shelf-life "experts" who support the party line. I love Dominion suing them for their lies.

Keystone was a mistake. The Canadian oil was of poor quality, requiring expensive clean-up. We do not need that oil due to increased U.S. production. Environmental laws were bypassed by Trump and the pipeline will not pass reinstated standards. Lastly, 90% of the jobs were temporary.