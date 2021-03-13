Letter to the editor: Biden is empowering people to prosper

Editor:
This is for Phillip Reynolds.
Biden and the Dems are ignorant of 9/11? Huh? We were attacked on 9/11 by terrorists. We all know this. On Jan. 6, Donald Trump sent a mob to attack our Capitol to disrupt our counting of the state-certified election votes, declaring Joe Biden president. Trump promoted, organized, funded, assembled and lit the match, resulting in five deaths and the first invasion of our Capitol since 1812. We all know this, too.
I am confident that Joe Biden will better protect our democracy than twice-impeached Trump. President Biden warned the worst of COVID-19 is still to come, as the number of American coronavirus deaths surpassed our troop fatalities in World War II. Joe was correct. More than 527,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, many needlessly because of the incompetence and failed political calculations of Donald Trump who has proven himself to be an authoritarian who defies our separation of powers doctrine and has repeatedly obstructed justice — but Philip thinks Biden is setting up a dictatorship.
Under Trump, a massive tax cut primarily for the most wealthy consolidated wealth and power to the top. Biden has used his presidency to empower people to work, grow and achieve a proportion of economic security. Biden promotes freedom, education and upward mobility for all, while Trump guarantees more for the most wealthy and his oligarch pals like Putin. All Western democracies make use of regulated capitalism and democratic socialism to prosper. That's not communism or socialism. It is exactly as Madison and Hamilton conceived it.
Regarding "us left socialistic," as Phillip put it, being ready to take like we gave, we had plenty of practice during the eight years of Obama. You didn't give Clinton many breaks either.
Bring it, Phillip.
Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau