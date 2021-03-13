Letter to the editor: Biden is empowering people to prosper

Editor:

This is for Phillip Reynolds.

Biden and the Dems are ignorant of 9/11? Huh? We were attacked on 9/11 by terrorists. We all know this. On Jan. 6, Donald Trump sent a mob to attack our Capitol to disrupt our counting of the state-certified election votes, declaring Joe Biden president. Trump promoted, organized, funded, assembled and lit the match, resulting in five deaths and the first invasion of our Capitol since 1812. We all know this, too.

I am confident that Joe Biden will better protect our democracy than twice-impeached Trump. President Biden warned the worst of COVID-19 is still to come, as the number of American coronavirus deaths surpassed our troop fatalities in World War II. Joe was correct. More than 527,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, many needlessly because of the incompetence and failed political calculations of Donald Trump who has proven himself to be an authoritarian who defies our separation of powers doctrine and has repeatedly obstructed justice — but Philip thinks Biden is setting up a dictatorship.