As the families and nation mourn the loss of three young children and three adults by a shooting in a local church/school in Nashville, Tennessee, we all feel their loss, but except the President, Joe Biden who seems to think his chocolate chip ice cream was more important and laughed about and told the world he has more ice cream upstairs, prior to speaking abut the horrific shooting of these innocent people. The nation and folks of Nashville should be totally disgusted with him, no compassion other than for his ice cream, pretty bad and and total ignorance on his part. What a sorrowful person he is.