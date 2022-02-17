 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Bewildered by President Biden

Editor: 

Open letter to all Biden supporters.

Please explain to all of us novice readers with your infinite wisdom how your president can't even secure our own borders but is sending our armed forces halfway around the world to try and secure some other country's border. We will be anxiously waiting your response.

P.S.: Al, June, Kevin, etc., we will certainly be wanting to hear your reply, and please do your research before replying as I'm sure all the family of these solders will be wanting to know also why in the name of God they would be sent to lay down their lives for this soil that they are being sent to protect.

Keith Gilligan, Gansevoort

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News