Letter to the editor: Bewildered by President Biden

Please explain to all of us novice readers with your infinite wisdom how your president can't even secure our own borders but is sending our armed forces halfway around the world to try and secure some other country's border. We will be anxiously waiting your response.

P.S.: Al, June, Kevin, etc., we will certainly be wanting to hear your reply, and please do your research before replying as I'm sure all the family of these solders will be wanting to know also why in the name of God they would be sent to lay down their lives for this soil that they are being sent to protect.