Letter to the editor: Better way to cut prescription costs

Editor:

After serving as a nurse in our community for several decades, I have encountered what feels like every medical malady under the sun. While some infections and diseases are easily cured or managed with medications and treatments, many are not.

Unfortunately, so many illnesses and diseases still lack effective treatment options. As a medical professional, there is nothing worse than looking a patient in the eyes and telling them that there’s nothing left to try.

That’s why I am urging our New York representatives to oppose the current prescription pricing legislation being considered as a part of the Build Back Better Bill. In the long run, this legislation could limit essential pharmaceutical research and development, resulting in fewer new cures and treatment options for patients in need.

Instead, I ask our legislators to consider alternative, patient-friendly, cost-cutting measures. At present, pharmaceutical companies offer huge discounts on prescription medications in the form of rebates. Unfortunately, middlemen tend to eat up these savings, so patients never get to use them. If Congress were to instead include rebate reform in the Build Back Better Bill, we could lower prescription costs while keeping the wheels of innovation turning.

Let’s help nurses and doctors help patients. Say no to innovation-stifling price-fixing measures.

Hilary Cooper-Kenny, Hudson Falls

