Editor:
As a Better Angels organizer, I am always thinking about ways to bring reds and blues together for dialogue. In these challenging times, it is more important than ever to come together — not to change opinions, but to learn to come together to understand each other better.
Better Angels is a national organization that has been around since December 2016. They first came together to see if they could respectfully disagree and find common ground. What they learned is that they liked each other and they wanted to know more about each other. I’ve organized two Better Angels events in Cambridge, and both were successful. Most people came away from the events learning something new about folks that have a different political persuasion from themselves.
I am writing today to let you know that although there are many Better Angels events in the Albany area, my next event is Depolarizing Within — A Workshop by Better Angeles, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will be held at the VFW, 63 Abeel Ave., Greenwich. Registration is required. The event will be run by the trained Better Angels moderators. If interested in attending, email lindasalzer7@aol.com. I look forward to meeting you at this event.
Linda Salzer, Cambridge