Letter to the editor: Bet against election is a very bad one

Editor:

Americans love to gamble. I have no scientific evidence to support the preceding premise, however, I am willing to wager the ranch, that I am right (sarcastic wink). For instance, it was a gamble to riot and vandalize Boston Harbor (the "Boston Tea Party"). Those Americans known as Tories were indignant about the rioters and yet lost that argument (or wager if you may). It was a gamble to declare independence and revolt from the monarchy. Again, the Tories lost that wager.

Fast forward and we see it was a gamble for Colin Kaepernick to exercise his First Amendment right to protest injustice by kneeling during the "National Anthem." The modern-day Tories called him a traitor and unAmerican. Kaepernick lost his job, but history has recorded that the NFL (and 80 million Americans) recognized our collective shortsightedness, (i.e., we suffer from systemic injustices).

The truth is America isn't perfect, however, we have the greatest freedoms ever designed (hopefully, eventually, for all of us). Most important is our right to vote and exercise an opinion on our leaders. Most distressing is that currently the loudest opinions are irrational, illogical, destructive and lack factual support. And yet those opinions spread like a virus and appeal to the most base, simplistic, egotistical populist people on Earth.