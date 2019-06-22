Editor:
The primary election is June 25.
I am asking Warren County Republican Party registered voters to vote for Major Jim LaFarr to be our next county sheriff. I am asking town of Queensbury Ward 4 Independence Party registered voters to vote for Jennifer Switzer, so she may continue as your Town Board councilwoman. I am asking town of Queensbury Ward 1 Republican Party registered voters to vote for Tony Metivier, so he may continue as your Town Board councilman.
To be a good sheriff, you need to have good judgment, fiscally conservative principles, community solutions and administrative aptitudes. Jim LaFarr is your best candidate.
As required to be an effective representative, Jennifer Switzer brings many skillsets to her governing style; deep knowledge of accounting, understanding of effective community planning, professionalism in approach, an even demeanor and profound familiarity of the town’s municipal issues. Jennifer is your best candidate.
Tony Metivier has a clear and strong proven record of making the right environmental decisions for Lake George, Glen Lake, Lake Sunnyside and northern Queensbury. Tony is proactive, not reactive. Tony is predictable and dependable. Tony is your best candidate.
Please vote for LaFarr, Switzer and Metivier.
Thank you.
John Strough, Queensbury