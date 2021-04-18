Letter to the editor: Benefits can help older folks eat

Editor:

The risks of COVID-19 to older Americans have been well-documented. To the many seniors in our community who struggle with food insecurity, the risks are even greater. Some may skip meals so they can pay bills. Others may have to decide between buying food and purchasing medicine. When seniors skip meals, they jeopardize their health.

If you or an older person that you know needs help buying food, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may be able to help. SNAP currently provides monthly benefits to approximately 1,500 seniors in Warren County. Seniors use those benefits to buy their healthy groceries.

Applying for and getting SNAP is easier than ever for seniors, thanks to special rules. You can apply and receive benefits by phone or online, without ever having to leave your home. Income eligibility requirements are more generous for seniors than for other groups and medical exemptions may increase the amount that seniors receive. SNAP works like Social Security or Medicare; if you are eligible, you will get your benefit without affecting benefits to others.