“The more I learn, the more I learn how little I know.”

“Those who claim to know, don’t. Those who claim not to know, know.”

“Common sense is neither.”

I do not know if the aforementioned quotations will survive the test of time or the current war on “wokeness.” I pray that they do.

I could be wrong but, weren’t Socrates, Galileo and Jesus persecuted for their radically progressive, “woke” beliefs, questioning the status quo of the day?

Did not our founders (for all their faults) come up with a radically progressive idea that the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God entitled all to an equal station (except 3/5 of us and women) and the right to exercise their voice in self-governance? Didn’t our founders set a pretty low bar, creating a more perfect Union, one step up from a monarchy? Wasn’t there built-in room for improvement? (See, 18th and 21st Amendments).

What has changed? Why is learning new perspectives from overlooked (whitewashed) historical facts so frightening? Why aren’t my school tax dollars spent on providing the most comprehensive education available? Haven’t we gotten past the Scopes Monkey Trials?

Isn’t the opposite of “wokeness” truly “willful ignorance” and adoption of alternative facts?

Didn’t wrongfully promoting election fraud lies, cause some 900 and more “unwoken” people to partake in criminal conduct in Washington?

Hasn’t the SCOTUS majority demonstrated that willful ignorance is a clear and present danger to our democracy by their rulings in Citizens United, Heller, Bruen and Dobbs?

Wake Up!

Excelsior

E Pluribus Unum

Fight Truth Decay

Michael Stern

Argyle