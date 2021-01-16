Letter to the editor: Behind government is shadow cabal

Editor:
Follow-up in response to a letter: "We are fashioning our own downfall." I would argue that we the people are not fashioning our own downfall because when we go into the voting booth, we don’t do it with that intent. We do it with the expectation that our elected officials are going to practice policy with the aim of improving our lives.
When you vote, you are voting for something and nothing, because it’s really one big party with the illusion of two sides. "There’s not one dime’s worth of difference in the two parties." — George Wallace.
The text I referred to in my previous letter to support my claim of the existence of a nefarious organization was apparently overlooked by Al Scoonzarielli. It seems there was no effort to use critical thinking and do any research as to the context of the statements and why they were made.
There are and have been other people who don’t think this notion of a cabal of which an aspect of our government is included is "silly" and furthermore believe there is nothing "supposedly" about it.
"Since I entered politics, I have chiefly had men’s views confided to me privately. Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.’" — Woodrow Wilson.
"There exists a shadowy government with its own air force, its own navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances and free from the law itself." — Daniel Inouye.
Gordon O’Neil, South Glens Falls