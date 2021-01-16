Letter to the editor: Behind government is shadow cabal

Editor:

Follow-up in response to a letter: "We are fashioning our own downfall." I would argue that we the people are not fashioning our own downfall because when we go into the voting booth, we don’t do it with that intent. We do it with the expectation that our elected officials are going to practice policy with the aim of improving our lives.

When you vote, you are voting for something and nothing, because it’s really one big party with the illusion of two sides. "There’s not one dime’s worth of difference in the two parties." — George Wallace.

The text I referred to in my previous letter to support my claim of the existence of a nefarious organization was apparently overlooked by Al Scoonzarielli. It seems there was no effort to use critical thinking and do any research as to the context of the statements and why they were made.

There are and have been other people who don’t think this notion of a cabal of which an aspect of our government is included is "silly" and furthermore believe there is nothing "supposedly" about it.