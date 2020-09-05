Letter to the editor: Before going to the polls, do homework

Editor:

If there was ever a time to vote smart — the time is now. This may be one of the most important presidential election we ever had. Don’t vote just because someone tells you to vote for a certain person. Don’t vote for what you hear about someone via TV, newspaper or radio. Do a little homework on your part and find out something about the people that are running for office.

If you liked what we had up to this time of this new president then vote for those people that are in that party again. If you don’t like the way we are going now vote for the other party.

Again, do a little homework on all that are running for office then you can make a smarter choice. It’s that important to make sure we are headed in the right direction. It’s our country — let’s keep it headed in a good direction. That direction is in the hands of the voter. Vote smart. God Bless America.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

