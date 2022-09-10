Letter to the editor: Bedroom barristers misfocus on babies

The Supreme Court — and its majority old males — has become a collection of bedroom barristers who decide what women can do with their bodies and will prevent them from using birth control and will force them to have babies. This is the MAGA Republicans modern-day version of their predecessors wanting to keep women barefoot and pregnant.

It is time for women to step up and even the playing field.

Women must now be in charge of men’s bodies. Viagra must be outlawed. Ten-year minimum sentence. Men must not interfere with God’s plan for their bodies!

Vasectomies must be made a capital offense. MAGA Republicans surely know that God has only one purpose for sex. If you play the game, you must take your chances. No exceptions!

Men may not marry unless they can prove a minimum sperm count. Babies must be our only business.

Sperm must be granted pre-born personhood and treated accordingly. Any sperm that does not successfully reach an ovum must be treated as a miscarriage and given a proper burial as God intended.

Women of the world, it is your turn!

Al Muench, Chestertown