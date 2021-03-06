Letter to the editor: Beaty has advocated for county taxpayer

Editor:

The recent letter to the editor from Supervisor Strough’s wife lacked authenticity and facts. Supervisor Beaty never presented his tax decrease plan to the board. He floated his idea to decrease schools taxes by up to 11% for school districts in the county fueled by the 37% visitors' purchases. The legitimate mistrust expressed by residents to have school boards actually use the money to decrease their taxes proved problematic.

Never has one supervisor ever offered even one idea how to decrease the tax burden. There has not been a stronger advocate for the county taxpayer than Mr. Beaty, and his voting record proves that. Supervisor Beaty is the only supervisor to vote against the county budget — two of the last six years — due to overspending. Party affiliation never comes into play with his votes for taxpayers.

Ms. Strough's attempts to totally mislead are shameful. To say these are two new positions is disingenuous, to say the least. There are merely two new titles (not jobs) to be in compliance with the law.