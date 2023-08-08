In the recent Post-Star article "Public Defender may see salary bump," Mr. (Doug) Beaty, at-large supervisor, Queensbury, is quoted as saying "My position has always been less government is better than more government." Ironically, Mr. Beaty did not always follow his own stated position.

In 2021, during her brief tenure as chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors, Rachel Seeber created an extra layer of government dubbed the "Majority/Minority leaders” layer of the Board of Supervisors. This unneeded, additional layer of government that Mr. Beaty so detests put an extra $6,000 in his coffers for a job that had no duties or responsibilities.

Also, rather than allowing the rank and file to choose who will represent their interests (such as state and federal legislative bodies do) Ms. Seeber appointed her colleague and close friend Mr. Beaty majority leader. This new layer of government soon became very unpopular as it unnecessarily politicized the Board of Supervisors. The following year, under new leadership, the majority/minority leadership positions were abandoned. A small legislative body of 20 elected representatives, such as is the case of Warren County Board of Supervisors, should be manageable by the chair, not a chair and two “helpers.”

So, perhaps, Mr. Beaty should reframe his comments to include, "unless it affects my bottom line."

Chris Strough

Queensbury