Letter to the editor: Be sure to peruse the Vote Smart website

I am writing this letter to encourage all voters to peruse the site “Vote Smart Facts Matter” to check out the voting records of local candidates for office, in particular, Elise Stefanik. My curiosity was piqued by a story in the Lake George Mirror on June 24, 2022. It reported that Ms. Stefanik, the Lake George region’s representative, voted against a bill that would provide $1.4 billion to habitat conservation and wildlife. This bill was supported by the Adirondack Council and ultimately passed the House by a vote of 231 to 190.

I wondered why she would vote “no” when a portion of this bill would have benefited her 21st Congressional District. Editor Anthony Hall was also curious about this vote and asked that both of her offices respond to his inquiry. As of today, July 25, he has not received an answer to this or any previous inquiries.

On July 22, 2022, Stefanik voted “no” on A Right to Use Contraceptives bill that also passed, 228-175. This time she defended her position by saying she could not vote for a bill that allows for non-FDA approved drugs or “... sends taxpayer funds to far left abortion providers like Planned Parenthood.”

For 100 years, PP has provided a variety of other lifesaving health services, including birth control, pre-natal care and cancer detection to women of all political parties, economic means and religious or non-religious persuasions. Now, she dismisses everything they have accomplished by characterizing them as a radical organization.

A self-declared MAGA Republican, she voted on these two occasions against bills that would aid her district and her gender. Check out her other positions on “Vote Smart Facts Matter” to see if she reflects your values.

Suzanne Merrill, Glens Falls