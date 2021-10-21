Letter to the editor: Be responsible, get vaccinated

Editor:

My interest in history and mathematics led me to think about deaths from Spanish flu relative to deaths from COVID.

Using my computer, I have found that in 1920 there were 117,859,495 people in the United States and 675,000 people had died from the flu. This equates to 5.73 % of the population who died from the Spanish flu.

In 2020, the population of the U.S. is estimated at 329.5 million people. As of today, 713,934 people have died from COVID. This equates to 2.17% of the population of the U.S.

I want to congratulate those who have been vaccinated as it has kept the percentage down. I encourage all who have not been vaccinated to do so. This would keep our percentage from creeping up to 5.73%. If that were the case, 1,888,035 people will have died from COVID.

For those who feel they have a right not to be vaccinated, remember that along with having rights, we have responsibilities. One has the right to go into a crowded theater and yell fire, but the responsibility to not do so unless an actual fire is happening.

Robert K. Flachbarfth, Chestertown

