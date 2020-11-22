Letter to the editor: Be kind, do what is good for the country

Editor:

Short and sweet is easy, short and not so sweet is not: One of the reasons for America’s downhill run over the last 50 or 60 years is the amount of illegal drugs that comes into our country.

Lots of people know this but not everyone. Many younger people in all walks of life are affected by this, along with older folks. These drugs are almost normal to them. People in every type of work, from private to government work, is affected.

This, along with legal drugs with all of the side effects, are why we are on a downhill run. Along with the above, our school system is not the way it was years ago. The children are pushed through school and are not really ready for what they have to do in lots of cases. Most of us know this, we have to do a better job for our children.

Add to all of this — the COVID-19 virus, now you know why we are headed in a downhill direction. We also must pull our country together. It won’t be easy, but it has to be done if we are going to become the America we once knew.

We all know our government leaders have had a tough time. They now have to work together, it won’t be easy but it has to be done. Now that we have a new President-elect Joe Biden, let’s hope he can pull our country together.