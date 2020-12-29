Letter to the editor: Be happy and try to lighten up

Editor:

This letter concerns your above-the-fold half-page disrespectable editorial of Dec. 3, endorsed by four of your editorial staff.

Down with Elise Stefanik continuing? You can editorialize forever, you have the stage. No amount of local opposition will sink into your collective gray matter, no one’s home. All that is showing is your biased hate, of which you have an endless supply.

The only reason I subscribe to your newspaper is not to miss a death notice of someone I have known and to work the daily crossword puzzle. I find the rest to be unreadable.

Lighten up and work on developing a sense of humor, after all your side won the big one. Be happy and pull in your claws.

Karen Dewey, Corinth

