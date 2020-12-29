 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Be happy and try to lighten up

Letter to the editor: Be happy and try to lighten up

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

This letter concerns your above-the-fold half-page disrespectable editorial of Dec. 3, endorsed by four of your editorial staff.

Down with Elise Stefanik continuing? You can editorialize forever, you have the stage. No amount of local opposition will sink into your collective gray matter, no one’s home. All that is showing is your biased hate, of which you have an endless supply.

The only reason I subscribe to your newspaper is not to miss a death notice of someone I have known and to work the daily crossword puzzle. I find the rest to be unreadable.

Lighten up and work on developing a sense of humor, after all your side won the big one. Be happy and pull in your claws.

Karen Dewey, Corinth

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News