I have been a victim of fraud and I want to help others avoid it. A man came to my house and offered to fix my my slate roof. He said he was working across the street and noticed my slate roof needed repair.

He displayed a ladder and a caulk gun with roof sealer. He promised work on my roof and showed pictures that displayed holes needing repair. None of the the work was performed.

Please advertise that you can't trust door to to door sales people in this situation. Even if they show you children to back up their story.

David LaMora,

Glens Falls