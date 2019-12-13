Letter to the editor: Be careful dealing with businesses

Editor:
In regard to the article of Tuesday, Dec. 3 about a plastic company possibly moving to a former business site in Fort Edward, I was reminded of our experience here in Corinth, Lake Luzerne area. A paper mill closed, yet we still had railroad tracks in place.
New York City wanted to build the world's largest trash incinerator to burn their mostly unsorted waste. The corporation they hired sent men to our tiny community to persuade us to build that giant trash burning facility. Several dozen citizens came together to question the corporate reps. After seeking answers to questions like, “What will happen to downwind environment such as farms, humans, fishing, etc.?” we realized we were being stonewalled. The N.Y. state encon dept. would stop by to monitor the burning only after giving advanced notice. The U.S. EPA would not be funded to provide much actual protection either.
Corporations look to play one community against another in siting their production sites. I fear that impact on local health and far reaching regional health has little effect on bottom line profits. We the people need to stand up for our children and ultimately for our planet. A corporation's profits benefit few. A community's citizens can and have stood tall against corporate short-sighted greed. We did it here. I believe you will succeed in Fort Edward. Democracy is powerful. We're all in this together.
Jack Abbott, Lake Luzerne