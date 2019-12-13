Letter to the editor: Be careful dealing with businesses

Editor:

In regard to the article of Tuesday, Dec. 3 about a plastic company possibly moving to a former business site in Fort Edward, I was reminded of our experience here in Corinth, Lake Luzerne area. A paper mill closed, yet we still had railroad tracks in place.

New York City wanted to build the world's largest trash incinerator to burn their mostly unsorted waste. The corporation they hired sent men to our tiny community to persuade us to build that giant trash burning facility. Several dozen citizens came together to question the corporate reps. After seeking answers to questions like, “What will happen to downwind environment such as farms, humans, fishing, etc.?” we realized we were being stonewalled. The N.Y. state encon dept. would stop by to monitor the burning only after giving advanced notice. The U.S. EPA would not be funded to provide much actual protection either.