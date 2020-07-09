Letter to the editor: Be aware and careful to avoid ag accidents

Editor:

With summer upon us, our Washington County farm activities are in full swing. It’s time for a reminder about farm safety.

Last week, a Greenwich farm operator lost an arm in a terrible accident with a hay baler. She is an experienced farmer, but perhaps a momentary distraction or a split-second’s lapse in judgment resulted in this devastating accident. Thankfully, she will recover and no doubt return to work her beloved family farm, but with lifelong ramifications.

Farmers work extremely hard under challenging conditions: bad weather, never-ending livestock care, equipment breakdowns, fatigue and financial stress combine to make the perfect storm for a potentially disastrous misstep. An otherwise reasonable person may take operating shortcuts to save time; operators may lack sufficient safety training for the particular equipment they are running; farm youngsters run tractors and equipment on public roads — sometimes too fast, and with riders.