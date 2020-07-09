Letter to the editor: Be aware and careful to avoid ag accidents

Editor:
With summer upon us, our Washington County farm activities are in full swing. It’s time for a reminder about farm safety.
Last week, a Greenwich farm operator lost an arm in a terrible accident with a hay baler. She is an experienced farmer, but perhaps a momentary distraction or a split-second’s lapse in judgment resulted in this devastating accident. Thankfully, she will recover and no doubt return to work her beloved family farm, but with lifelong ramifications.
Farmers work extremely hard under challenging conditions: bad weather, never-ending livestock care, equipment breakdowns, fatigue and financial stress combine to make the perfect storm for a potentially disastrous misstep. An otherwise reasonable person may take operating shortcuts to save time; operators may lack sufficient safety training for the particular equipment they are running; farm youngsters run tractors and equipment on public roads — sometimes too fast, and with riders.
How can we help prevent farm accidents? Safety education, fostering healthy attitudes toward safety, awareness of hazards, and respect for the machinery being operated are all essential positive factors. The New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health (https://www.nycamh.org) promotes farm safety with resources and programs to increase awareness, provide safety training, and retrofit roll-over protection systems and PTO shields.
No one who has an accident likely expected to be in one before it happened — that’s why they call them “accidents.” Every farm owner, manager and employee should be encouraged to put safety first — every day.
And a word to automobile drivers — on rural roads, please give farmers and their large equipment the respect they deserve. Share the road, be patient — don’t endanger farmers or yourselves with risky passing.
Please, let’s not hear about any more farm accidents this year in the ag world. Be smart, be aware, be safe.
Anne Ross, Buskirk
