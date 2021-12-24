Letter to the editor: BBB plan will hurt the middle class

Editor:

I don't care if you are a Democrat or Republican. What I care about is this Green New Deal. I am not going to write for or against it, I am going to ask your readers to do their own research. Don't rely on any news source or internet platform, do the research yourself. Where do the materials come from for the electric cars batteries, wind turbines or solar panels and where and how are they mined? Where and how are they disposed of when they no longer work? Where are they manufactured, what kind of fuel do those factories use?

If the president is so concerned, how come there is not a solar farm on his property or wind turbines in the bay in front of his Delaware property?

Now for the Build Back Better plan, how can a $1.4 trillion bill cost nothing? The people pushing this bill want the big corporations and the wealthiest class to pay for it. The big corporations will easily move their operation out of the country costing employees their jobs. If these corporations decide to stay, the first thing they will do is to decrease their workforce and secondly they will raise their prices. Their bottom line will not suffer. Besides these groups have very smart accountants.

But who will suffer? We the middle class. Whether it will be even higher prices for the things we buy or to pay even higher taxes to pay for this bill. Either way we will suffer.

Lucy LaPointe, Whitehall

