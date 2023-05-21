The Law Day theme for 2023 was the “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility and Collaboration.” The theme, albeit inspirational, is in reality a pipe dream long abandoned since the monetization of clicking for political dollars and the psychological allure, if not entrapment, of artificial intelligence derived clickbait 24/7 news. Unfortunately, the Law Day theme ignores the ugly reality of the social media era, to wit: performance “art” sells, no matter how farcical, misleading, dangerous or destructive it is.

The best example supporting this position is that Rudolph Giuliani is still only suspended from the practice of law. Giuliani’s license was suspended June 24, 2021, on an emergency basis, due to the dangers his lies presented to the general wellbeing of democracy and the violence Giuliani’s lies promoted.

The same lies still threaten our democracy and yet our national, state and local bar associations promote collaboration and civility despite the obvious harm being done to another “pillar” of our democracy — faith in the integrity of our elections.

It is the duty of bar associations to promote the rule of law and condemn the frivolous election fraud litigation and the dangerous rhetoric promoted and magnified by social media platforms, that continues to endanger the very core of democracy, our free and fair elections. The silence of bar associations on this subject is appalling and complicit in the downfall of democracy. It is time to collaborate and civilly recognize the fact that our election officials work diligently to ensure free and fair elections and there was no credible evidence our elections are illegitimate (except perhaps in Rensselaer). It is also time to recognize that every eligible voter must be encouraged to become informed and exercise their right to vote.

Excelsior

E Pluribus Unum

Fight Truth Decay

Michael Stern,

Argyle