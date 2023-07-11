Just a short note about comparisons and complaints regarding financial forgiveness.

Remember the mortgage fraud bubble that finally burst during Bush Jr.'s administration? And the current Silicon Valley banks that failed? No problem. Not only is there no accountability for the bankers' frauds, deceit, and mismanagement, nor for their depositors. The depositors, in fact, were made whole. No limitation of $250K on what they could recover. Nope. They got what was there and no banker went to prison or suffered loss of employment. Know how much that cost? And who pays for it? The taxpayers.

On the other hand, there is no relief from the privileged who complain about forgiving $10K or $20K max for student loan debtors. Never mind that their only fault was wanting to get an education and contribute to the nation's economy. Now they're so strapped that it'll take a decade at least before they can afford to buy a house. Or more because so much of today's housing, both sales and rentals, is owned by the bankers who got off scot-free each time and rewarded themselves with hefty bonuses so they can afford to buy the country's real estate.

See how that works? The mind just boggles.

Carol Clark,

Warrensburg