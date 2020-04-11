Letter to the editor: Bandanas are good because they can be tucked in

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I still think buying nose clips was a good choice to prevent the virus but I do like cotton balls in the nose much better. They are so comfortable and at a time like now no one should care how they look. I wear a mask, too, but I don't worry about the virus going to my lungs with cotton ball usage.

Meal time should have distancing for sure. Using a straw may help. Meal time is a vulnerable time for catching the virus as it is hard to wear any protective gear. My biggest concern is filtering out the virus for ones using equipment for sleep apnea as it uses the air in the room and it's likely to need a filtering cover, too.

Be well and say prayers it comes to an end so lives are saved.

I'd like to know what started it and where exactly it came from. What does the military say? And when people like the media or governor etc. talk about it, they are not wearing masks! They need to set examples.

Everyone should own a mask or at the least a bandana, which I like as they can be tucked in.

Mary Williams, Queensbury

