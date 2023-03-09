Biosolids, also known as sewage sludge, come from the solid byproducts of sewage treatment facilities. Although labeled as fertilizer, these byproducts contain hazardous chemicals, pathogens, pharmaceuticals, and metals that pose serious threats to human health and our environment. There are 726 chemical contaminants in biosolids identified by the EPA. Exposure to these toxic chemicals lead to serious health issues such as cancers, neurological disorders, and reproductive difficulties. Biosolids also contain pathogens/endotoxins that contaminate our groundwater, vegetation, and wildlife.

The application of biosolids in New York occur on farmlands, recreational parks, and forest restoration. Biosolids on our lands lead to air, soil, and groundwater pollution, not just affecting the immediate environment, they migrate contaminating the entire ecosystem.

During 2022, an over-application of biosolids (66 tons per acre) occurred in Churubusco directly in a Class 2 wetland with endangered species identified. This wetland is central to four surrounding wetlands, contains the Hinchinbrook, and drains into at least two beaver ponds and the tributaries of the Marble and Salmon rivers. Although regulated by EPA, biosolids application in our region is not monitored effectively by DEC. Therefore, it is imperative that New York State Legislature take action to ban its use now.

On Nov. 2, 2021, New York state passed the “Green Amendment,” which secures each person's “right to clean air and water, and a healthful environment.” A permanent ban on biosolids will not only protect the health and safety of New York residents, it will also secure our rights under this amendment. We as citizens of the Adirondacks/North Country must take a stand against the use of biosolids, and tell our elected officials locally, in Albany, and Washington to protect our wildlife, wetlands, air, soils, groundwater and their residents from the toxic waste in biosolids in New York state.

Janice Padula

Churubusco, NY