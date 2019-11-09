Editor:
As is the norm Mr. Tingley's left leaning elitist mindset shines through in recent column about Twitter.
His position would appear to be that only carefully selected AP type stories written by what he calls journalists, (but are largely commentators posing as journalists), should be the group airing information.
If, as he posits, only 22% of the citizens use Twitter, and he is likely correct, then the advertising ban amounts to little.
A perusal of Twitter quickly reveals the comments to be largely posted by dogmatic people. That would be the 22% that "live" on and by Twitter and its bookends of opinion writers.
The other 78%?
Trust me Mr. Tingley. We are more than able to discern propaganda from fact, or at the least as able as yourself and other journalists (commentators). The fact we do not have the same world view does not at all diminish our comprehension of words strung together by whatever carefully chosen commentator the media chooses to flash before our eyes on a given day.
The Post-Star and its editorial board would better serve the community at large if it were to apply a careful thought process to its carefully selected, or more pointedly, carefully not selected, AP stories that are daily litter on paper.
Perhaps a more balanced story selection and offering up a serving or two of views, (commentary), that oppose the daily left stream of opinion that clutters the paper would be an even bigger step than banning political Twitter advertising.
Carl Tucker, Queensbury
Editor's Note: The editorial board is not involved in the selection of Associated Press stories. The Post-Star copy desk and the Lee Enterprises national desk choose the vast majority of wire content that appears in The Post-Star. The newspaper stands by The Associated Press as a impartial and fair distributor of news content for which the newspaper pays a great deal.