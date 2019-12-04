Editor:
The recent actions by Glens Falls city officials banning the truck sponsored by Move-On that carried a message supporting the president’s impeachment should be of great concern to us all.
While I hope (and have no reason to doubt) that the same municipal sign laws warped and capriciously applied in requiring this truck to leave would be similarly enforced should a truck carry an anti-impeachment message, it strains credulity to believe a neutral, non-political message would be treated likewise.
All municipalities have a legitimate interest in maintaining peace and order. Glens Falls has, of late, experienced political activities pushing the envelope of peaceful and orderly. The city leadership is justly concerned but the censorship of political speech and suppression of political activities is never the right response.
To attack the liberties and freedoms that form the core of American political beliefs is a cure to faction that is far worse than the menace of disorder and disturbance.
Democracy is not always pretty or comfortable and it is rarely quiet. Citizens of democracies will be exposed to beliefs they may find repugnant, and while it is anyone’s right to counter and oppose these beliefs to their last breath, we also have an obligation to protect the right of others to express these ideas we detest.
William Mahar, Warrensburg