Letter to the editor: Ballot initiative would hurt the city

Editor:

Saratoga Springs is worth fighting for.

It's a great place to live and the commission form of government is one of the main reasons that Saratoga Springs has been so successful. There’s no place else I’d rather live in upstate New York.

The proposed 2020 city manager and wards system is worth fighting against. It's significantly worse than the proposal we voted down in 2017.

A few unknown people added wards to divide our city into silos, with politicians worried about slivers of the city rather than working for what's good for the entire community.

I also don’t like a part-time mayor being paid $65,000, a 448% increase for significantly less work than our current mayor performs.

And the skeleton plan with only four employees eliminates four commissioners and five deputies, pushing about 18,000 hours of work yearly on a new out-of-town city manager. That’s impossible.

Finally, I’m fighting against a more expensive form of government, starting with a city manager who will cost us $262,000 yearly.