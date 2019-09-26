Editor:
Good evening. As I sit here in the full dark, waiting to exit the airport after the balloon launch, traffic is horrible. There are balloon chase vehicles that are not able to exit the airport. Yes, there are pilots sitting out there in dark fields, still waiting to be picked up. It is full dark out here. If the pilots don’t come back, you don’t have a festival.
People were turned away for parking onsite tonight. The airport was “at capacity,” according to the Adirondack Balloon Festival Facebook page. People who had paid a premium for parking spaces on the airport were turned away. If your spectators don’t come back, you won’t have a festival.
I have been brought up with the premise that if you are going to point out something gone wrong to offer solutions. I would suggest that all parking be off site other than balloon trailers, balloon chase vehicles, handicapped parking and public service agencies. The general public and volunteers should be parked in remote parking lots and bused in and out.
Beth McGown, Cooperstown