Letter to the editor: Bakehouse has supported many

Editor:

I have worked for Rock Hill Bakehouse for about 15 years.

I ran Matt Funiciello's cafe on Exchange Street, and now have transitioned to a bakery job and some hours in his bookstore, located around the corner from the cafe.

Over the years, I've watched donations pour out from this organization. Platters of food to public radio, the Hyde, Chapman Museum, Grandma's Table, the library ... endless community events. Churches, schools and local benefits.

Our day-old breads were donated to Community Action, the Open Door and local farms.

The giving list is endless. In fact, sometimes I'd roll my eyes at him for not charging people.

Throughout 2020 (COVID) and 2021, Matt and the staff at the bakery have provided free bread to our communities. Every day. Thousands upon thousands of loaves. Free. To anyone.

Some friends and I wanted to nominate him for the Henry Crandall award. I inquired about it and was told they were still figuring out how they were giving the award this year but that someone would get back to me. No one did.

Instead the award went to the Chamber, which I won't express my opinion on other than to say joining the Chamber involves fees.

I can't think of anyone in this community who has worked harder to provide for those in need than Matt Funiciello.

I've never met an individual who so deeply cares that community is taken care of and supports other businesses the way this man does.

Rock Hill Bakehouse has supported so many and created such a place of inclusiveness, love, trust and true caring that I can't imagine working anywhere else.

We, the community, want Rock Hill to know we appreciate everything they do. They should be applauded.

They are the embodiment of community.

Beth Wadleigh, Moreau

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0