Editor:
Kudos to Forest Hartley for his column (New American Gothic, June 23) raising the issue of the lack of reliable phone service — of any kind — here in the southern Adirondacks.
I live in the same cellular dead zone as Forest does (it’s a big dead zone), and I am completely dependent on Frontier Communications for phone service. In recent years their aging system has experienced more frequent disruptions. When service goes out I do my best to communicate with them through my internet satellite dish. Their answer is always the same, “we’ll have it fixed in about two weeks.” Two weeks! Compare that to National Grid and their ability to restore power in a few hours. My most recent loss of phone service required about five minutes to repair — after the two week wait, of course.
Forest is right. A few cell towers won’t make the landscape more unsightly than all the utility poles that now exist and they might save a few lives. But, while we’re waiting for the approval of various agencies, we need to have our local and state representatives hold Frontier Communications to a higher standard of service.
Jim McCauley, Hadley