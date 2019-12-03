Editor:
At last you are not alone about background music on TV.
Thank you Mrs. Mion. I am so glad someone is making our feelings and well-being heard.
Many people feel the same about all the music and distractions that are on in the background during programs. This even happens during important network news.
I can hardly concentrate on things I really want to hear.
With all the music, fast talking and additional headlines scrolling across the bottom of the screen, I cannot even tell when a sentence or item begins or ends.
When I'm alone I just turn off the TV.
No wonder we hear so much about all the people that want more trails to walk, bike and ski in the peacefulness of the woods.
Some day if I ever win the lottery, I vow to buy a station just for seniors or other sensible people.
In the meantime, when I want to hear music I listen to the RFD Channel. It is so relaxing and fun.
Irene Sammons, Queensbury